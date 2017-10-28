FIFA U-17 World Cup: Third-place finish a responsibility for Brazil

Brazil play African champions Mali in a third-place match here but the pain of losing out on lifting the World Cup has laid heavily on the players.

Brazil coach Carlos Amadeu has suggested responsibility of wearing the national colours will bear in the minds of the players as they take centre stage for one last time in the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup today.

"We had a chance to get into the final but we dropped it. We now have the third place so this is what we are fighting for. For us, it doesn't matter what match it is, donning the national jersey comes with a responsibility to win and that is we what are looking forward to," he said on Friday.

"It's natural to become sad after losing a match like that, what happens after that depends on the players if they can recover immediately. The coaching staff had a meeting after the match. We talked that we have to come back and make our heads up because the players will watch us. So we tried to work as normal as we could be."

The South Americans reached their first semi-final since 2011 and while Amadeu looks at it as achievement of sorts, the coach believes the overall experience of the tournament will benefit the boys in the future.

"The level of this competition was really high. We dad many team that could have won like Germany, Paraguay and France. The biggest take away is we have played seven games in the tournament it is a good experience for the boys and it will be important for their growth. We need more competition exposure for the youngsters so let's see how things go from here," he said.

Meanwhile, ?Mali coach Jonas Kokou Komla remarked that a third-place finish in the Junior World Cup will be proud moment for the country.

"We are sad that we couldn't play in the final but a third-place finish will also be good. It will be an honour for the country. In Africa, we focus more on the youngsters and a collided group trains together for years for such big competitions. We have don't have much resources like the Europe but we try to teach our boys what's best for the game and that's the reason why we are standing here," he said.