FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Traffic Advisory Issued in Delhi for the Tournament

New Delhi: In view of the FIFA U-17 World Cup matches, the Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) has issued an advisory on Wednesday alerting commuters about the potential traffic congestion on Delhi roads.

Since Delhi is one of the six Indian cities hosting the World Cup and the matches in the capital will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium, on October 6, 9, 12 and 16, the commuters travelling through the area in south Delhi may have to face traffic jams and restrictions on four days over the next fortnight.

The officer said that traffic on three corridors — Bhishma Pitamah Marg, JLN Stadium Marg and CGO Road — will be affected because of the restrictions between 2 pm and 11 pm on match days. No heavy and commercial vehicles will be allowed to ply on Bhishma Pitamah Marg and JLN Stadium Marg.

“We will put restrictions on vehicle movement around the stadium. Motorists are advised to avoid those routes from 2 pm on those four days,” said Garima Bhatnagar, Delhi Police joint commissioner for traffic.

Vehicles without appropriate parking labels will not be allowed toward the stadium beyond the Kotla red light, Dayal Singh College red light, and Mehar Chand market, among others.

The traffic police advised commuters to use the stretch between Ring Road and Ashram for travelling towards south Delhi, while, the commuters coming from east Delhi and Noida are advised to use the route between Vikas Marg and Upper Ridge Road.

However, the traffic police said that there would be no noticeable restrictions for the public on the routes taken by footballers from their hotel to the stadium or vice-versa.

Meanwhile, Delhi Transport Corporation has made special arrangements to tackle the traffic. As per the statement released by DTC, “A large number of spectators are likely to visit by their own vehicles and public transport to see the matches.

“Accordingly, keeping in view the convenience of spectators DTC has made arrangements for free Park and Ride facility from Bairon Mandir Parking to J.L.Nehru Stadium and back for the users of their own vehicles. Park and Ride facility shall be made available on match day from 2:30 pm to 11 pm with 12 AC buses.”