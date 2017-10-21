FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Attendance in Ongoing Tournament Crosses One Million

With eight more games remaining in the tournament, who knows, even the world record may be broken.

New Delhi: In a huge boost for football in India, the attendance for the ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup has crossed the one-million mark. In fact the official figure of 1,007,396 is now only second to the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1985 in China when 1,230,976 people came through the gates. It is a remarkable achievement for Indian football considering that the performance of the home team has been at best lukewarm in the competition.

On behalf of the organisers of the tournament, Javier Ceppi, the tournament director, was quoted to be saying by ANI “We really feel that football has taken over the country and the craze that the tournament has generated is one of a kind. The fans have been fantastic and now India 2017 is on track to become the most attended FIFA U-17 World Cup in the history of the event.”

He further added, “We have recalled some of the complimentary tickets given in Goa, Guwahati, Kochi and Navi Mumbai and will be opened today so that all football lovers on those cities can have an opportunity to watch the last matches. For that to happen, we appeal to all football fans and spectators to get their tickets and fill up the stadiums on the next matches, so that India 2017 can leave its mark and have the record of attendance for a FIFA U-17 World Cup.”