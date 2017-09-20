FIFA U-17 World Cup: Amarjit Kiyam Elected as India Captain

New Delhi: Amarjit Singh Kiyam, who hails from Manipur, has been unanimously elected as the captain of the Indian team for the upcoming FIFA Under-17 World Cup. The tournament will be played across six venues in India and begins on October 6.

Amarjit was chosen after players went through proper voting. U-17 Coach Luis Norton de Matos suggested four names and had asked each of the 27 players in the team to write on a sheet of paper their choice for captaincy. The first name would get five points, the next three and the final choice one.

The players unanimously voted for Amarjit as their captain. Jitendra Singh, who was second in the points tally, will be Amarjit’s deputy. It is learnt that 26 players out of 27 wrote Amarjit’s name. Most of the players selected him as the first choice, while four selected him as their second choice.

Suresh Singh, who led India at the AFC Under-16 Championships last year, received the third highest votes.

Born and brought up in Manipur, Amarjit was introduced to the game by his uncle and he soon found himself at the Chandigarh Football Academy (CFA). When the selectors were hunting for players to represent India at the Under-17 World Cup, Amarjit was invited for trials and he caught the eye of everyone.

At first he was slotted with the reserve side and made the first team grade after German coach Nicolai Adam was impressed with his abilities in midfield.

“It is indeed a great honour bestowed on me by my teammates. I hope that I can live up to their expectations,” Amarjit was quoted as saying by the AIFF website.

“I am quite blessed to be here and hope to give my best every time I am on the field,” he added.