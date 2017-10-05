FIFA U-17 WC: Sports Minister holds final inspection at Delhi's JLN Stadium

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): With just a day left for the commencement of FIFA U-17 World Cup in India, Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Thursday made a final inspection of security arrangements at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) stadium here in the national capital.

It is for the first time that India is taking part in the FIFA U-17 World Cup as well as hosting the FIFA event. The hosts have been grouped alongside USA, Colombia and Ghana in Group A.

When quizzed how the preparations for the event are going on, Rathore answered in the affirmative, while adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to witness the opening match between India and USA.

"The preparations of U-17 FIFA World Cup are going on very well. The organisers are FIFA and the local committee which are being helped by the Government of India. The first match of the Indian team will be held tomorrow here. We are expecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the match," Rathore told the reporters of the event which is slated to be played from October 6 to 28 across six different venues in India.

Rathore said that although India might have got the entry in this year's World Cup because they are host nation, he is sure that the team would be able to qualify for the biggest football event in the coming years because of their skills and experience.

"Football is a very prominent sport worldwide. We shall wait and see what changes develop in the next 10 years when India (a country that reigns over cricket) focuses on football. This is the first time that the U-17 Indian team is participating in the World Cup and they have received this chance since we are the host nation," Rathore said.

"In the coming years, I am sure that the team will qualify because of their skills and experience in the game and will emerge out victorious," he added.

After a match with the USA, the Indian Colts will lock horns with Colombia and Ghana on October 9 and October 12 respectively at the same venue. (ANI)