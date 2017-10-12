FIFA U-17 WC: India face do-or-die clash against Ghana

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): After a gallant display against Colombia, the Indian U-17 national team, which won hearts all over, will face

Ghana in their third Group A stage match of the FIFA U-17 World Cup here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium later today.

India had lost their first two matches against United States of America and Colombia.

However, the Indian colts can still make it to the next stage of the U-17 World Cup, given a victory against Ghana and courtesy other results

going their favour.

With ambition running high in the squad, the colts are aiming for nothing less than a win that would eventually propel them into contention of

progression.

But India are also likely to miss the services of captain Amarjit Singh as well as central defender Anwar Ali due to their respective injuries.

Ghana, who defeated Colombia but lost to the U.S.A., will also be looking for a victory to be assured of a place in the automatic round of 16 slot.

Meanwhile, the United States of America will look to continue their unbeaten run when they face Colombia today.

In other clashes, Mali will cross swords with New Zealand, while Paraguay will take on Turkey.

Yesterday, England defeated Mexico 3-2 in a group F game to reach the knockout stage of the Under-17 FIFA World Cup at Kolkata yesterday.

In another group F clash, Iraq beat Chile 3-0. In Group E encounters, France beat Japan 2-1, while Honduras defeated New Caledonia 5-0 at

the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati. (ANI)