FIFA U-17 WC: India to take on Colombia today

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Hosts India will aim to bounce back from their defeat against the U.S.A. when they take on Colombia in their second Group A clash of the FIFA U-17 World Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium later today.

India went down fighting 0-3 against a robust U.S.A. in their opening match.

The boys in blue, who are without a single point and a goal difference in the high negatives, are currently standing at the bottom in the group.

Colombia, on the other hand, also slumped to a 0-1 defeat against Ghana in their first match. They\ now find themselves in a similar situation as India will aim to improve their performance and register their first points on the board.

In another Group A encounter today, Ghana will take on the U.S.A. at the same venue while Turkey will lock horns with Mali in their Group B encounter.

Meanwhile, Paraguay will also cross swords with New Zealand later today. (ANI)