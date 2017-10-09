FIFA U-17 WC: Goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh's family cheers for India's victory

Ahead of India-Colombia Group A clash of the FIFA U-17 World Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Monday, Indian goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh's family was seen cheering for him. Talking to ANI, Dheeraj's mother expressed joy and said she is looking forward for the great victory. Earlier, India went down fighting 0-3 against a robust U.S.A. in their opening match. The boys in blue, who are without a single point and a goal difference in the high negatives, are currently standing at the bottom in the group.