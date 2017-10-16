FIFA U-17 WC: Germany face tricky Colombia in first pre-quarters

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Colombia will square off with Germany, while the United States will meet Paraguay in their pre-quarterfinal matches of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium later today.

Germany and Colombia will play the first round-of-16. The two teams have taken similar routes to the knockout stages of the prestigious tournament.

After losing their first game to Ghana 0-1 in Group A, Colombia went on to win the next two matches to qualify from a tough group.

Germany, on the other hand, suffered a crushing 0-4 defeat to Iran in Group C, before they dug deep to beat a resilient Guinea to book their place in the pre-quarterfinals.

In the second pre-quarterfinal, Paraguay, who entered the Round of 16 with an all-win record, will meet the U.S.A.

Paraguay have an impressive tally of scoring 10 goals in the three round robin matches.

The U.S.A., meanwhile, kicked off their campaign with a thumping 3-0 win over hosts India before seeing off two-time champions Ghana in an intense battle. They were stunned by Colombia 1-3 in their third match.

Teams:

Germany: Luca Plogmann, Alexander Nitzl, Pascal Hackethal, Dominik Becker, Jan Boller, Noah Awuku, Shaverdi Catin, Eric Majetshcek, Jan-Fiete ARP, Elias Abouchabaka, Nicolas Kuehn, Luis Klatte, Dennis Jastrzembski, Yannik Keitel, Kilian Ludewig, Lars Mai, maurice Malone, John Yeboah, Jessic Ngankam, Yann Bisseck and Marian Prins.

Colombia: Nicolas Gomez, Andres Cifuentes, Guillermo Tegue, Christian Andrade, Thomas Gutierrez, Andres Perea, Leandro Campaz, Luis Lopez, Santiago Barrero, Brayan Gomez, Juan Penaloza, Kevin Mier, Robert Mejia, Yadir Meneses, Gustavo Carvajal, Fabian Angel, Deiber Caicedo, Deyman Cortes, Juan Vidal, Etilso Martinez, Daniel Melo.

USA: Alex Budnik, Carlos Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin Garces, Sergino Dest, Christopher Gloster, Jaylin Lindsey, James Sands, Tyler Shaver, Akil Watts, George Acosta, Taylor Booth, Christopher Durkin, Blaine Ferri, Chris Goslin, Indiana Vassilev, Ayo Akinola, Andrew Carleton, Jacobo Reyes, Bryan Reynolds, Joshua Sargent, Tim Weah.

Paraguay: Diego Huesca, Jesus Rolon, Roberto Fernandez, Pedro Alvarez, Alexis Duarte, Braian Ojeda, Antonio Galeano, Stevens Gomez, Fernando Romero, Julio Baez, Leonardo Sanchez, Angel Roa, Marcelo Rolon, Victor Villasanti, Luis Zarate, Anibal Vega, Fernando Cardozo, Blas Armoa, Jonathan Martinez, Giovanni Bogado, Alan Rodriguez. (ANI)