FIFA U-17 WC: England, Spain set up all-European final

Kolkata [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Spain and England have set up the all-European final clash in the Under-17 FIFA World Cup being held in India.

The two teams will play the summit showdown on October 28 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata.

In the first semi-final clash yesterday, Spain had defeated Mali 3-1 at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to book a berth in the finals for the fourth time.

England, on the other hand, stunned three-time champions Brazil by the same margin in Kolkata to enter their maiden summit showdown.

For Spain, captain Abel Ruiz scored twice, with Ferran Torres being the other goal scorer.

Meanwhile, Rhian Brewster struck his second consecutive hat-trick for England in the tournament. He is now the highest goal-scorer in the tournament with seven goals.

Prior to this, the only time England have beaten Brazil in a World Cup for men or boys was in the 2007 edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The two losing semi-finalists - Brazil and Mali-will play for the third place on the same day. (ANI)