FIFA U-17 WC: England, Spain to lock horns in all-European final

Kolkata [India], October 28 (ANI): After three weeks of high intensity and top quality football, Spain and England will finally bring an end to the Under-17 FIFA World Cup when they meet each other in the all-European final clash here at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata later on Saturday.

In the first semi-final clash, Spain had defeated Mali 3-1 at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to book a berth in the finals for the fourth time.

England, on the other hand, stunned three-time champions Brazil by the same margin in Kolkata to enter their maiden summit showdown.

For Spain, captain Abel Ruiz scored twice, with Ferran Torres being the other goal scorer.

Meanwhile, Rhian Brewster struck his second consecutive hat-trick for England in the tournament.

He is now the highest goal-scorer in the tournament with seven goals.

The two losing semi-finalists-- Brazil and Mali-will also play for the third place today. (ANI)