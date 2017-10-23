FIFA U-17 WC: Brazil vs England semifinal moved from Guwahati to Kolkata

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Following a thorough assessment of the pitch conditions at Guwahati's Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, which has been affected by severe rainfall over the past few days, FIFA has decided to move the venue of the semi-final between England and Brazil, which is to be played on Wednesday.

The fixture has now been shifted to Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Reflecting on the decision, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) said, "Despite the great efforts by all involved parties, including the authorities of Guwahati, to preserve the pitch, FIFA has taken this decision following consultations with both teams in order to safeguard the players' health and to ensure the best playing conditions."

"FIFA and the LOC regret that unforeseen circumstances have led to this decision, which will deprive football fans in Guwahati of this semi-final encounter. Both FIFA and the LOC would like to sincerely thank the city of Guwahati and the state government of Assam for their excellent cooperation throughout the competition," the statement added.

The second semi-final of that day, which is to be held between Mali and Spain, will take place at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Fans with a valid ticket for the semi-final originally planned to take place in Guwahati will be able to request a refund for the purchase value of their tickets, and will also have priority access to purchase tickets for the semi-final in Kolkata.(ANI)