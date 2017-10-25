FIFA U-17 WC: Brazil to face England in first semi-final

New Delhi [India], Oct. 25 (ANI): Brazil will aim to book their place in the finals of the FIFA U-17 World Cup when they square off with England in the first semi-final of the tournament at the Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan this evening.

Traditional football powerhouse Brazil will rely on their much-admired natural flair against a resolute England in what promises to be a stirring semi-final clash.

The only time England have beaten Brazil in a World Cup for men or boys was in the 2007 edition of the FIFA?U-17 World Cup.

Earlier, the last-four clash between England and Brazil was scheduled to be held at the Guwahati Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.

However, following a thorough assessment of the pitch conditions at Guwahati's Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, which has been affected by severe rainfall over the past few days, FIFA decided to shift the match venue.

In the second semi-final classical Spain will take on a robust Mali at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

While Spain have played most of their matches in Kochi, Kerala, Mali would have a slight advantage as they have played two Group B games at the DY Patil Stadium before travelling out and returning to the same venue in under a fortnight's time.

It should be noted that Spain and Mali have progressed to the last four after having tasted defeat in their opening games, Spain to Brazil and Mali to Paraguay. (ANI)