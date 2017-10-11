FIFA suspends Pakistan Football Federation over 'third-party interference'

Zurich, Oct 11 (IANS) FIFA on Wednesday suspended the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on account of undue third-party interference.

"The Bureau took this decision as a result of the fact that the PFF offices and its accounts remain in control of a court-appointed administrator, which constitutes a violation of the PFF obligations to manage its affairs independently and without influence from any third parties in accordance with the FIFA Statutes," the world football governing body said in a statement.

"The suspension will be lifted once the PFF offices and access to the PFF accounts are returned to the PFF," the statement added.

Following its suspension, the PFF loses all its membership rights as defined in article 13 of the FIFA Statutes. The PFF representative and club teams are no longer entitled to take part in international competitions until the suspension is lifted.

The suspension also means that neither the PFF nor any of its members or officials may benefit from any development programmes, courses or training from FIFA or the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Moreover, and in accordance with Article 16 Paragraph 3 of the FIFA Statutes, other member associations may not entertain sporting contact with the PFF during its suspension.

