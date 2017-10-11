FIFA Suspends Pakistan Football Federation From All International And Club Competitions

The ban has been imposed because of how the sport is run in Pakistan which FIFA believes involves third-part interference which is against the rules of the international football body.

New Delhi: Pakistan football has not been in the best of health but this must be the ultimate jolt as FIFA has decided to suspend the country from international competitions. The ban has been imposed because of how the sport is run in Pakistan which FIFA believes involves third-part interference which is against the rules of the international football body.

The ban has an effect on both the international soccer team as well as the local clubs in Pakistan as both have been barred from international competition.

FIFA released an official media briefing which read, “FIFA has decided to suspend the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) with immediate effect in accordance with the decision of the Bureau of the FIFA Council dated 10 October 2017 on account of undue third-party interference.”

It further added, “The Bureau took this decision as a result of the fact that the PFF offices and its accounts remain in control of a court-appointed administrator, which constitutes a violation of the PFF obligations to manage its affairs independently and without influence from any third parties in accordance with the FIFA Statutes. The suspension will be lifted once the PFF offices and access to the PFF accounts are returned to the PFF.”