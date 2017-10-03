FIFA signs up NTPC Limited for FIFA U-17 World Cup

New Delhi [India], Oct. 3 (ANI): The FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 has added another national supporter to its portfolio, with NTPC Limited coming on board for the tournament.

Ranked 400th in the "2016 Forbes Global 2000" ranking of the world's biggest companies, NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate. The company is also involved in a wide range of projects including basic infrastructure development, education, community health and sanitation, capacity-building and gender empowerment.

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee and president of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Praful Patel said: "The support that we are getting from the Indian industry is truly heartening. NTPC has shown its commitment to building the nation through sport."

Speaking about signing up as a national supporter for the upcoming FIFA tournament in India, NTPC Director of HR Saptarishi Roy said, "NTPC, India's largest power-generating company, is excited to be part of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, currently the most eagerly awaited event in India. We are proud to be associating ourselves with football - the most popular sport in the world that symbolises youth and energy."

FIFA Director of Marketing Services Jean-François Pathy said, "We are absolutely thrilled to have such a prestigious firm as NTPC joining our sponsorship programme for the FIFA U-17 World Cup. NTPC's commitment and initiatives will help the ongoing development of football in India and participation of young people in the sport."

NTPC joins Bank of Baroda, Hero MotoCorp and Coal India Limited as a National Supporter for the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017.

The World Cup will kick off on October 6 and will be the first FIFA tournament to be played in India, where hundreds of young stars will get a chance to showcase their abilities on a global stage.

India, who are hosting FIFA World Cup U-17 for the first time, is in Group A with USA, Colombia and Ghana.

The Indian Colts will face USA on October 6, before locking horns with Colombia and Ghana on October 9 and October 12 respectively at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.(ANI)