FIFA reaches out to AIFF over match-fixing in Calcutta League

New Delhi [India], Sept. 8 (ANI): FIFA, the sport's world governing body, has written to All India Football Federation (AIFF), informing it about possible fixing during a match between Tollygunge Aggrgami and Rainbow FC on August 25 in the Calcutta Football League. Tollygunge won the match 2-1.

Indian Football Association (IFA) secretary Utpal Ganguly confirmed this to ANI.

This development comes just a month before India would be hosting the FIFA Under-17 World Cup.

It should be noted that this is not the first case of a match-fixing related probe happening in India. FIFA's integrity unit, in 2010-2011, had raised doubts over alleged match-fixing during an I-League match featuring Goan giants Dempo against formidable Air India. (ANI)