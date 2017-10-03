FIFA Punish African Nations for 2018 World Cup Qualifying Offences

FIFA have punished numerous African nations for offences during 2018 World Cup qualifiers last month, the world football body said Tuesday.

Gabon forfeited by a mandatory 3-0 scoreline a match against Ivory Coast in Libreville for fielding suspended midfielder Merlin Tandjigora. However, the Gabonese lost the match 3-0 so the punishment effectively amounted to a $6,200 (5,300 euros) fine.

Fielding ineligible players was a major problem in Africa during 2014 World Cup qualifying, but Portugal-based Tandjigora is the first culprit since.

Nigeria were fined $30,000 after spectators invaded the pitch in Uyo during a 4-0 triumph over Cameroon.

The Democratic Republic of Congo must pay FIFA $20,000 after the crowd hurled bottles and let off incendiary devices during a 2-2 draw with Tunisia in Kinshasa.

Mali were fined $15,000 because fans flung bottles and chairs on the pitch in a 0-0 stalemate with Morocco in Bamako.

The earlier qualifier between the same countries in Rabat led to a $3,000 fine for Morocco over whistling while the Malian national anthem was being played.

Zambia received a $7,000 fine after the crowd hurled various unspecified objects on the pitch during a 3-1 victory over Algeria in Lusaka.

Senegal and Burkina Faso were warned for late kick-offs in the qualifiers between them in Dakar and Ouagadougou.

The fines are a serious blow as most African national football associations struggle financially with many relying on government bailouts for survival.