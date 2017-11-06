FIFA president writes to PM Modi over U-17 WC success

Zurich [Switzerland], November 6 (ANI): Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) president Giovanni Vincenzo Infantino has congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for successfully hosting the 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in the country.

In his letter to Prime Minister Modi, Infantino wrote, "The FIFA delegation has now returned to Zurich with a host of unforgettable memories and having made many warm-hearted new friendships during our stay in Kolkata for the final matches of the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 and the FIFA Council Meeting."

"Herewith, would like to congratulate your government on its role in your county's successful hosting of the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 and express my gratitude towards the Local Organising Committee, to your government, and to all those who worked so hard to organise this competition in the host cities of New Dehli, Navi Mumbai, Goa, Kochi, Guwahati, and Kolkata. They all contributed immensely to a wonderful and memorable event," the letter added.

Infantino, who failed to meet Prime Minister Modi in person in New Delhi, due to other prior commitments, said that he hopes he would have the opportunity to meet him in future to exchange ideas about the approaches to developing football in India.

The FIFA president further applauded the efforts made by India's apex football body, All India Football Federation(AIFA), to promote football in the country with the 'Mission 11 Million' project and the setting up of the AIFF National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata.

"Herewith, I also would like to praise the remarkable work and efforts of the All India Football Federation to implement new plans for the development of our sport in your country, such as the Mission 11 Million and the construction of the AIFF National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata, would like to reiterate my thanks for your contribution towards supporting football development and promoting the values of our sport in your country," the letter from Infantino said.

He further insisted that the FIFA is determined to provide any assistance in the realisation of these development projects and in the further promotion of the sport in India.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup, the first FIFA event hosted by India, ended with England crushing Spain 5-2 to lift the title at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium. (ANI)