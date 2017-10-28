FIFA motivated to develop football in India

FIFA has been actively involved with the All India Football Federation over the past few years to uplift the face of the game in India.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino seemed a happy man arriving in the City of Joy on Friday. On the eve of FIFA U-17 World Cup final, Infantino interests rendered notions to the fact that FIFA is serious about developing football in the country which the president, in his own words, calls "a continent in itself."

The world governing body has been actively involved with the All India Football Federation over the past few years to uplift the face of the game in a country that makes up to 1/6th of the world population. Moreover, the successful organisation of the FIFA U-17 World Cup only adds feather to cap as India has managed to attain much global attention this month.

"Forget cricket, football is the future of India," laughed Infantino. "India is already a sporting nation. It's a huge country where you like sports. The fact is, there is a passion for the game here and Indians themselves will invest in football because of the benefits they can reap in the future. It's not just about organising a competition, it's about working with the youngsters, be it boys or girls. It's about bringing them from schools and engaging in some activities. To use football and its values for what they are, to teach respect for the referee and the rules because all these elements that are important in our game.

"The idea is to embed the culture of football into the minds of the people. If FIFA is serious about its idea of developing football around the world, we will have no other choice than to take into account and help the development of Indian football, which houses one-sixth of the population of the world We want to help football grow in India, because the whole world will benefit from India," he said.

Impressed as he seemed, the Swiss also heaped praise on the AIFF and government for hosting the Junior World Cup impressively and added that it could be one of the factors taken into consideration for the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup India has bid for.

"The U-17 World Cup has been a resounding success with the attendance all but broken. That's why we are extremely happy with the way India has lived up to our expectations. It will certainly be an element we will consider for 2019 but there are other factors as well. We start discussions about it next year and a decision will be announced in October 2018," he said.

The press briefing was preceded by the FIFA Council meeting where few important decisions were made.

An idea of scrapping the U-17 and U-20 World Cups to set up a U-18 World Cup that runs annually was one of the key talking points during the meeting.

"Well, we believe we need more tournaments for the young players at club and international level. We are planning on creating a World Cup, at under-18 level, so that we have a World Cup running annually at this particular age group and the fact that more teams will be involved. A decision will be made regarding this by March, 2018," said Infantino.

The prize money for 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia has been increased to $400 million from previous $358 million in Brazil, 2014. Moreover, the Council also ratified the decision of the Bureau of the Council of September 6, 2017 to approve the enhanced Bidding Regulations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and appointed the members of the Bid Evaluation Task Force.