FIFA launches Hindi Twitter account for U-17 World Cup

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has launched a new Hindi Twitter account- the first global sports federation to do so-for the U-17 World Cup, which begins here tomorrow.

The U-17 World Cup, the first-ever FIFA event to be hosted by India, launched the Twitter account -- @FIFAHindi to cater for football fans in the most widely spoken language in the host country: Hindi.

The account will keep fans updated on the progress of the 52-match tournament, taking them on a journey across all six venues, as 24 teams compete for one trophy.

The account will also inform fans about important information related to their fan journey, and will re-tweet the best fan tweets, as #FootballTakesOver in India.

Aneesh Madani, Head of Sports Partnerships, Asia Pacific, Twitter, said, "Football has a special place on Twitter with a strong community and constantly growing conversations. With the launch of this new Hindi Twitter account, FIFA is transcending the barriers of language and enabling even more access as the first ever FIFA event in the country kicks off."

India are grouped alongside USA, Colombia and Ghana in Group A.

The Indian Colts will face USA tomorrow, before locking horns with Colombia and Ghana on October 9 and October 12 respectively at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.(ANI)