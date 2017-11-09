FIFA fines Uganda over 2018 World Cup qualifiers

Kampala, Nov 9 (IANS) The world football governing body has fined several countries, including Uganda, for disciplinary reasons during the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Edgar Watson, the Chief Executive of the Federation of Uganda Football Association told Xinhua that they have seen the communication from the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA).

He said the federation will respond to FIFA.

Uganda was fined 5,000 Swiss Francs ($5016) because a group of supporters sat in an improper place (emergency exits and stairway) when Uganda hosted Togo in the preliminary round of the qualifiers in November 2015 at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

FIFA also warned Uganda that it should always abide by the regulations.

The other African countries that were fined and warned for different issues include Mozambique, Morocco and Zambia.

