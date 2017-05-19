FIFA chooses Hawk-Eye for goal-line technology in 3 tournaments

Madrid, May 19 (IANS) Global football governing body FIFA on Friday confirmed the selection of the video assistant technology in three international tournaments this year.

The international federation has chosen Hawk-Eye Innovations after testing was carried out during friendly matches, reports Efe.

"FIFA is confident that the choice of Hawk-Eye as the VAR technology provider for the upcoming FIFA tournaments will satisfy the technological requirements needed for such an important innovation which is aimed at enhancing integrity and fairness in our game," FIFA Deputy Secretary General Zvonimir Boban said.

The International Football Association Board, the body that determines the laws in the football world, adopted the use of this technology for a trial period of two years at its annual meeting last year.

Now it will be used in the Confederations Cup, which will be held in Russia from June 17 to July 2, the Club World Cup on December 6 to 16 and the U-20 World Cup, which South Korea is set to organise between May 20 to June 11.

