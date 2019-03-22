FIFA chief congratulates Chennai on winning I-League

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) In a letter to the All India Football Federation (AIFF), FIFA president Gianni Infantino congratulated I-League club Chennai City FC for winning the title for the 2018-19 season.

In the letter addressed to AIFF, Infantino wrote: "I was delighted to hear that Chennai City FC have been crowned 2018/19 I-League champions. It gives me great pleasure to congratulate them for their first ever championship title.

"This is, no doubt, the result of effort and hard work, and everybody involved can be proud of this great achievement. I encourage them to continue working with determination and motivation."

Established in 1946, the club got a direct entry into the I-League for the 2016-17 season and became I-League champions in the 2018-19 season. The Chennai based team passed Kolkata giants Quess East Bengal by just one point to be crowned champions.

"On behalf of the entire football community, I take this opportunity to thank Chennai City FC and your federation for helping spread the positive message of football and foster the practice of this beautiful game that unites us all," Infantino added.

-- IANS

bbh/bg