FIFA bans 3 officials for life

Zurich, Nov 21 (IANS) Three football officials have been banned by world football's governing body FIFA for life for taking bribes, it was announced on Tuesday.

FIFA said the three officials are former FIFA audit committee member Richard Lai of Guam and two former federation presidents Julio Rocha of Nicaragua and Rafael Esquivel of Venezuela, reports Xinhua news agency.

FIFA said the officials were arrested in Zurich in May 2015 and later extradited to the United States.

FIFA said in a statement that it imposed "appropriate fines in relation to the amounts of the bribes that they have admitted having taken."

