Sportradar, an investigative agency working with FIFA, was aware of the result before the game, which eventually ended in a 2-1 scoreline in favour of Tollygunge Agragami.

A Division A match of this season's Calcutta Football League between Tollygunge Agragami and NBP Rainbow AC was reportedly 'compromised', according to Sportradar, FIFA's integrity watchdog.

According to a report on Goal.com, Sportradar, an agency which works with FIFA to make the sport cleaner, had an inkling of the result before the game. When did match eventually ended 2-1 in favour of Tollygunge, as the integrity watchdog had suspected, their apprehension about the match being fixed was strengthened.

Sportradar subsequently informed the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Asian Football Confederation (AFC), along with FIFA, about the possibility of the match being fixed.

According to a report in The Tribune, Sportradar wrote a letter to AIFF on behalf of FIFA, informing India's apex footballing body about the murky result.

AIFF's Integrity Officer, Javed Siraj, who was contacted by Sportradar with the information about the match, told Goal.com, "I had received a letter a few days after the match that such an incident had occurred in a local Kolkata game. I have written to Mr Utpal Ganguli of the Indian Football Association (IFA) requesting him to carry out the due investigation on that matter and report back his findings."

Ganguli acknowledged the receipt of the letter from Siraj. He, however, refrained from commenting on the matter as of now, saying IFA will only speak after going through the letter.

