FIFA Alleges Manipulation in Calcutta Football League

A Calcutta Football League (CFL) Premier Division 'A' match between Tollygunge Agragami and NBP Rainbow AC was on Thursday deemed to have been "manipulated" by FIFA's integrity watchdog, Sportradar.

Kolkata: A Calcutta Football League (CFL) Premier Division 'A' match between Tollygunge Agragami and NBP Rainbow AC was on Thursday deemed to have been "manipulated" by FIFA's integrity watchdog, Sportradar.

The match held on August 25 and ended in favour of Subash Bhowmick-coached Tollygunge 2-1.A

According to sources, Sportradar had pre-hand information about the result of the game and had alerted All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Integrity Officer, Javed Siraj and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) along with the world governing body over the last week.

"We are looking into the matter. I have received a letter from AIFF's Integrity Officer regarding the sam," said Utpal Ganguli, secretary, Indian Football Association (IFA), the parent body of the sport in West Bengal.

"These are false allegations. I am certain," Tollygunge coach Subhash Bhowmick said.

At present, Tollygunge are on 5th position in the points table with 7 points and four games to go in the league. Rainbow SC are a spot below, trailing by two points but with a lesser game in hand.