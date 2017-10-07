FIFA and AIFF banned list leave fans at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium high and dry

Call it FIFA's insensitive approach or bizarre rules, fans were not allowed to carry bottles inside the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi during the U-17 World Cup.

Fans, who thronged the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to catch the action on the opening day of U-17 World Cup were, in for a rude shock. They were left lurking for a pouch of water on a hot and sultry evening.

Call it FIFA's insensitive approach or bizarre rules, fans were not allowed to carry bottles inside the stadium and neither were stalls put up to provide water to thousands of fans, most of them school kids who came to cheer the Indian team.

The football's world governing body has years of experience in organizing top tier tournaments but came a total cropper in handling things. It all happened on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the occasion and felicitated the legends of Indian football.

Water bottles or food items were part of the list banned inside the stadium according to the tournament norms, a rule that was not exactly welcomed by the crowd.

But the worst part was that water was not made available even in the stands. Both All India Football Federation (AIFF) and FIFA are to be held responsible for such an apathetic attitude towards fans. It was learnt that there was a delay in bringing the carrier containing water bottles inside the stadium citing security issues. The canteen was opened after India's match against US started at 8pm while an official capacity of 24, 300 people were already inside the stadium by 5pm.

Gross mismanagement was reported in several other areas. From dusty and broken seats to unkempt toilets, people faced serious issues of sanitation. All this when Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Sports Authority of India director general Injeti Srinivas checked on the facilities a day before the start.

Major capacity of the stadium was filled with students brought under the government's complimentary scheme and they were left high and dry. "We are here for the last two, three hours but there is no water. We were asked to leave our bottles outside and we can't find one to buy here. It's sad that this thing has happened in such a huge tournament," said Sachin Bhagat.

One would expect a lot better from the organizers, considering the work was "closely observed" and taken care of months prior to the World Cup.

While the Local Organising Committee (LOC) hid behind the regulations stated by FIFA, the tournament that was dubbed as a catalyst of change turned out to be a nightmare for fans on the opening day.

Neither Javier Ceppi, tournament director for the LOC nor project director Joy Bhattacharya were available for a comment.