FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Chelsea's new signing Davide Zappacosta called up to Italy squad

Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta has been called up to the Italy squad for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Israel just days after signing for the Premier League champions.

>Milan: Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta has been called up to the Italy squad for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Israel just days after signing for the Premier League champions.

The 25-year-old former Torino player has four caps for Italy but has not featured in the squad since March.

"Davide Zappacosta has been called up to the squad for the Israel match. He'll be available for training in the afternoon (Sunday)," the Italian team said.

Zappacosta was first brought into the Italian team by now Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, who sealed the defender's move to England on the final day of the transfer window Thursday.

Italy will be looking to bounce back against Israel after Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Spain left them three points behind the Group G leaders in second place.

Zappacosta, who can play at right-back or right wing-back, will give Italy boss Giampiero Ventura more defensive options in the clash at Reggio Emilia in northern Italy.

AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci will be missing after he picked up a booking Saturday, while Leonardo Spinazzola was injured at the Santiago Bernabeu and Giorgio Chiellini already ruled out with a calf injury. View More