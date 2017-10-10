FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers: Australia’s Tim Cahill Scores in Extra-time to End Syria’s World Cup Dream

New Delhi: Australia beat Syria 2-1 (3-2 on aggregate) in World Cup Asian play-off to advance to a November playoff against a North American team for a spot at the 2018 World Cup.

On the other hand, with their latest loss, war-torn Syria’s iconic World Cup journey comes to an end. However, they put up a great fight and displayed some heroic efforts before exiting the tournament.

Talking about match then, locked at 1-1 (and 2-2 on aggregate) since early in the first half, Australia had been constantly frustrated throughout regular time, and through much of extra-time, before Cahill rolled back the years with a headed winner.

It was also Cahill’s second goal of the match as he cancelled out Omar al-Soma’s opener in the first half. On the other hand, Syria have never reached the World Cup and their hopes suffered a massive blow when Mahmoud al-Mawas was sent off for a second bookable offence in the fourth minute of extra time.

Syria, a fairy tale team in Asia’s World Cup qualifying story, were literally inches away from progressing at Australia’s expense, even down to 10 men. A goal for al Soma would have levelled the aggregate at 2-2, but put Syria through on the away goals rule, but Australia somehow survived to stay on track for their fourth straight World Cup.