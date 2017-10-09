FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers: England Beat Lithuania 1-0

Topping Group F with 26 points, England has secured their place at the FIFA World Cup finals in Russia next year

New Delhi: England defeated home side Lithuania 1-0 in Group F of the 2018 FIFA World Cup European qualifiers, as captain Harry Kane gave Three Lions the lead with a 27th-minute penalty following a foul on Dele Alli, who was chopped down by Ovidijus Verbickas as he pursued a bouncing ball, at the LFF Stadium.

Topping Group F with 26 points, England has secured their place at the FIFA World Cup finals in Russia next year, while Lithuania maintain fifth place with six points from as many teams.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification process decides 31 of the 32 teams to play in the quadrennial international football tournament scheduled from June 14 to July 15, 2018 while Russia qualify automatically as hosts. (With IANS inputs)