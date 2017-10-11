FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers: Lionel Messi Hat-Trick Against Ecuador, Video Highlights

Messi was clearly the only man of the moment as after Ecuador took a 1-0 lead in the first few seconds of the game, he shot a hat-trick to help his team attain victory in what was a must-win match for the qualification for the World Cup tournament in Russia next year.

New Delhi: He is perhaps the greatest athlete on the planet and certainly the foremost footballer in the world and when he shines, the world watches in awe. That was the case when Lionel Messi crashed banged Ecuador’s home party and single-handedly helped Argentina beat Ecuador 3-1 in the FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifying game.

Argentina have had some success at the World Cup, winning the title in 1978 and 1986. They have also been runners-up on three different occasions, 1930, 1990 and 2014.

There was much pressure on Lionel Messi in the game on Saturday and he delivered when probably the whole of Argentina was on his back. He has had his fair share of criticism when his performances have been ordinary by his high standards when playing for his country. This has been especially true for knockout games.