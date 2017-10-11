FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers: USA Out of The Race; France, Portugal Through

New Delhi: There was some joy and some heartbreak as far as the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying games went on Tuesday with respect to some of the big guns. In what was clearly one of the standout pieces of news from the qualifiers, USA were out of the qualification race after they went down […]

Omar Gonzalez had an unfortunate own goal to put the hosts ahead in the 17th minute. Alvin Jones then scored in the 37th minute to put Trinidad and Tobago 2-0 ahead. Christian Pulisic’s strike in the 47th minute then cut back the lead but that was it as far as goals went in the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and Antoine Griezmann’s France meanwhile booked spots at the finals. Portugal beat Switzerland 2-0 in Lisbon thanks to a Johan Djourou own goal and an Andre Silva strike.

France needed goals from Griezmann and Olivier Giroud in a hard-fought 2-1 win over Belarus at the Stade de France. After a stuttering campaign, France’s achievement in beating Bulgaria and Belarus in their final two qualifiers means they avoid the playoffs having had to go through that route for the last two finals. (With PTI inputs)