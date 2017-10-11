FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers: Arjen Robben Announces Retirement From International Football After Netherlands Exit

Robben made his international debut back in 2003. His retirement though may have not come as a surprise as is the norm in football after such shock exits for international teams.

New Delhi: Arjen Robben, captain of the Netherlands football team, has announced his retirement from international matches. This after Netherlands failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Robben has had a stellar career at the international level which has included 37 goals in 96 games in a career that has spanned 14 years.

Robben made his international debut back in 2003. His retirement though may have not come as a surprise as is the norm in football after such shock exits for international teams.

Netherlands failed to reach the 2018 World Cup finals despite a 2-0 win over Sweden. The Bayern Munich star signed off by scoring both goals in Amsterdam as the Dutch fell well short of the unlikely 7-0 win they needed to make the play-offs after a desperately disappointing qualifying campaign.

The 33-year-old Robben helped Netherlands reach the 2010 World Cup final where they lost 1-0 to Spain after extra-time.

The Dutch also progressed to the last four at the 2014 finals before losing to Argentina on penalties. “Fourteen years, it’s beautiful, magnificent even,” said Robben, who made his international debut against Portugal in April 2003.

“I will always remember the 2010 World Cup and 2014. Those are my best memories. During those two competitions we formed a real team.” (With PTI inputs)