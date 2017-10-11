FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers: Here Are Five Reasons Why Lionel Messi’s Hat-trick Against Ecuador is Special

Here are our top five reasons why it mattered so much, especially for the man of the moment, Messi

New Delhi: Lionel Messi was simply sensational in making sure that Argentina beat hosts Ecuador 3-1 in Quito to book a place in the final of the 2018 World Cup. It was not a surprise that Argentina won or for that matter that they won by a big margin, yet such was the occasion and such was the pressure that this has to be a much-celebrated win for the football giants. Here are our top five reasons why it mattered so much, especially for the man of the moment, Messi-

–Come from behind: It was a come from behind victory for Argentina. They were 1-0 down as soon as the match started but made sure that they had the final laugh.

–A hat-trick when it mattered: How often do you see a hat-trick for a single player? Yes it was the best footballer on the planet who was involved here and yet it is a rare sight even if you are a genius like Messi.

–A major game: When the qualification for the World Cup is in sight, you know that you are playing for a big piece of cake and not turning up as if it mattered less.

–A knockout: We all know how athletes can sometimes not play true to form when faced with a knockout situation. The pressure of such a game only adds to the big occasion which this game was being a qualifier for the World Cup.

–Proving the detractors wrong: He may have faced it time and again but the criticism can even get to the best. There have been those who have accused Messi of not performing when it counts at the international level. He surely did this time around.