FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers: Lionel Messi’s Hat-trick Gives Argentina 3-1 Win Over Ecuador to Book a Place in The World Cup

New Delhi: In a shining and stunning example on why he is the best footballer on this planet, Lionel Messi delivered when it mattered as he fired a hat-trick against Ecuador to send Argentina into the 2018 FIFA World Cup. It was a come from behind win for Argentina who were playing away from home in Quito to win 3-1 on Tuesday.

Argentina have not missed out on a World Cup berth since 1970 and in what was a do or die match, Messi made sure that they made a safe passage into the world’s most popular sporting tournament. Coming back to how the match unfolded, Romario Ibarra had given Ecuador a shock lead after only 38 seconds but Messi struck twice inside the opening 20 minutes to give Argentina the lead before adding a third in the second half.

The equaliser came in the 12th minute when Messi darted forward and quickly released Angel Di Maria down the left. The Paris Saint-Germain attacker duly returned the favour as Messi raced into the penalty area to poke home a low finish past Maximo Banguera.

Eight minutes later and Messi had fired Argentina into the lead with another virtuoso strike.

Messi then completed his hat-trick with the best goal of the night in the 62nd minute. (With PTI inputs)