FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Tottenham's Harry Winks drafted into senior England team ahead of last 2 games

>Burton-on-Trent: Uncapped Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks was brought into the England squad on Monday after Phil Jones and Fabian Delph withdrew through injury, the Football Association announced.

Winks, 21, was promoted from the England Under-21 squad for the senior team's final two World Cup qualifiers, at home to Slovenia on Thursday and away to Lithuania on Sunday.

Most amazing honour being called into the @England senior squad proudest moment of my career¤ï¸ " Harry Winks (@HarryWinks) October 2, 2017

Manchester United centre-back Jones and Manchester City midfielder Delph have returned to their respective clubs for treatment. The FA did not specify the nature of their injuries.

England manager Gareth Southgate is set to be without Winks's Spurs team-mate Dele Alli against Slovenia due to suspension, but he will be available for the trip to Lithuania.

UEFA Group F leaders England require two points from their final two games to qualify for next year's World Cup in Russia.