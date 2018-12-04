Fidel Castro's photo-exhibits detail Cuban revolution

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) A photo exhibition detailing the Cuban revolution through political icon Fidel Castro's life was opened by the Cuban envoy Oscar Martinez Cordoves here on Tuesday.

Titled "Fidel and the Foreign Policy of the Cuban Revolution", the exhibition is on view at the India International Centre (IIC) till December 9.

The year marks the 60th anniversary of the trimph of the Cuban revolution (1953-1959), and is only a few days away the Cuban liberation day, which falls on January 1, the ambassador said.

The exhibition has on view 14 posters and over a 100 photographs that summarise the foreign policy of the Cuban revolution through archival photographs and text about the late Cuban leader, who passed away in November 2016.

He governed Cuba as Prime Minister from 1959 to 1976 and then as President from 1976 to 2008.

Also on view is a poster dedicated to the relations between India and Cuba, which shows Castro's photographs with former PM Indira Gandhi and other major political leaders.

The poster in question, also has a photograph of President Ramnath Kovind paying tribute to Castro in front of the late revolutionary's memorial in Cuba.

The exhibition was inaugurated by the Cuban envoy Cordoves, along with IIC Director Air Marshal (retd) Naresh Verma, among the presence of ambassadors of Ethiopia, Dominican Republic, Iran, and Venezuela, among other countries.

