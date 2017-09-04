FIDE World Cup 2017: Viswanathan Anand unhurried in easy round one win, P Harikrishna suffers shock defeat

Anand looked relaxed and comfortable and his opponent choosing the Alapin Sicilian did not pose him too many problems. He came out of the opening without any difficulty.

For Indian chess fans, World Cup 2017 is a tournament to look forward to with great excitement. We have Viswanathan Anand leading from the front. It always a pleasure to see the five-time world champion in action.

In the tournament hall in Hotel Hualing in Tbilisi, Georgia, if you just walk a few steps from where Anand is playing, you see the only other Indian who has ever crossed 2,750 " Pentala Harikrishna. A few more boards later, you come across the newest addition in the 2,700 club, Vidit Gujrathi. And if that was not enough, you also have the 'Beast from Chennai', B Adhiban, the former Asian Champion SP Sethuraman and two nearly-2,600 Grand Masters Deep Sengupta and Karthikeyan Murali. It's quite a formidable contingent if you ask me. However, when it comes to tournaments where there is maximum pressure involved, after the World Championship and Candidates, it has to be the World Cup. One wrong move and you can be sent home packing. Such is the format.

Gujrathi put it perfectly, "When you play the Olympiad there is pressure, because you are fighting for your country. Yet, it is a team event and if something goes wrong in your game, you have someone else to cover it up. But in the World Cup, each one fights for himself. Everything depends on you. And this surely brings fair bit of pressure." The important thing in such a scenario is to get off to a good start. Four Indians look to have started well, while three have not.

>The strong performers:

The only Indian player who won his game on Sunday was Anand. His opponent was the Malaysian No 1 Yeoh Li Tian. Anand came to the board in his orange and white shirt, which we have seen in numerous events before.

He looked relaxed and comfortable and his opponent choosing the Alapin Sicilian did not pose him too many problems. He came out of the opening without any difficulty. But it's one thing to get to an equal position with black and quite another to start pressing for a win. The conversion of a slight edge to a full point would not have been easy, but Yeoh made Anand's task simpler by giving up his queen in the hope of forming a fortress. But Anand used the powerful endgame weapon Zugwang and won without too many hassles.

Although Yeoh lost the game, getting an opportunity to battle a five-time world champion is surely a life changing experience.

Elsewhere, Ukraine's Ruslan Ponomariov offered Sethuraman a draw after just 16 moves. This was a good result for the Indian who had the black pieces and has the ability to push for a win with white on Monday. Also the final position would have been favourable for white had Ponomariov found the key resource with move g3. In general, experienced players like Ponomariov like to feel their way into the tournament and do not want things to go out of hand. But knowing what a dangerous opening theoretician Sethuraman is, it might be a dangerous decision for the Ukrainian to settle for such an early draw. Only time will tell.

Like Sethuraman, Adhiban also drew his game against Nguyen Ngoc Truongson with the black pieces. Although Adhiban thinks he plays better with the black pieces, this is still a small moral victory as he will get to use some of the excellent preparation that he has worked with his coach Elizbar Ubilava and try to surprise his opponent with white. The wild card entrant was in good spirits after the game and made sure that he kept himself physically fit by going to the swimming pool and then to the gym. It only shows that Adhiban is determined to stay in Tbilisi for quite a few days.

Another Indian player Sengupta was quite the underdog against a strong player like China's Wang Hao, but he did almost everything right on the first day. He chose a solid opening, didn't overstretch, put some pressure on his opponent and at the right moment agreed to a draw. Even though Sengupta had white, a draw is an excellent result for him because this was the first time he is playing at the World Cup. This half-a-point will surely boost his confidence for the second game.

India's big hope Harikrishna was not himself on day one. He played the Petroff and gained a small disadvantage out of the opening. Seeing his opponent's strong bishop on g2 and the plan to open the position with c4-c5, Harikrishna panicked. He burnt all the bridges for some tactical tricks, but the Cuban Grand Master was on top of his game. He simply made no errors and brought home the full point.

