FIDE World Cup 2017: Viswanathan Anand Crashes Out of Chess World Cup

New Delhi: Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand has crashed out of the Chess World Cup following a draw against Canadian Grandmaster Anton Kovalyov in the second round.

Anand came into the contest having already lost the first match against the Canadian. He now misses a chance to challenge Magnus Carlsen as he suffered an early exit from the championships. After 31 moves, both Anand and Kovalyov settled for a draw.

Anand’s dip in form continued against Kovalyov who kept his nerves in a thrilling game after a speculative piece sacrifice by the Indian ace, reported PTI.

Kovalyov got a slightly worse position in the middle game but stayed put with some fine defensive manoeuvres.

After the trade of queens, the Canadian Grandmaster was surprised by a knight sacrifice by Anand but again held on to his guard despite his king taking a walk around the centre.

As it turned out, Anand’s sacrifice was not enough to get any advantage, and in the end, Kovalyov’s extra piece had the final say.