FIDE World Cup 2017: Anton Kovalyov could have been wiser, but hard done by organisers in shorts scandal

Game one of the third round of the 2017 Chess World Cup was scheduled to be played on the afternoon of 9th September. Only thirty-two out of the one hundred and twenty-eight combatants had survived the onslaught of the first two rounds and gathered in the Hualing Hotel for yet another bloodbath.

En route to round three, Anton Kovalyov, like all of the other surviving participants, had to go through vicious acid tests in his first two rounds. In fact, in round two, he had faced and survived against the five-time world champion, Grand Master Viswanathan Anand without having to go into tie-breaks; he was having the tournament of his life.

Surely, he must have come to the venue with high hopes as the third round was about to commence. But just a few minutes before the round, he was approached by chief arbiter Tomasz Delega who informed him that his attire did not conform to the tournament's dress code policy.

Kovalyov had worn the same shorts in his last two rounds as well as in his last World Cup in 2015. So, it surprised him that he was told about this only now. Besides, he protested about being assigned the wrong color " he thought he should have had the white pieces, but according to the pairing, he was to play with black.

Delega checked the pairing once again, and confirmed to Kovalyov that he was black. Kovalyov was surprised but accepted this. In his Facebook post, he mentioned that, although not in depth, he had prepared a few things with black. Meanwhile, Zurab Azmaiparashvili entered the tournament hall and saw Kovalyov in shorts. After a brief altercation, Kovalyov stormed out of the tournament hall.

In his statement immediately after the incident, Azmaiparashvili said he intervened because he saw that the chief arbiter was not able to solve the situation and as the chairperson of the appeals committee and as the tournament's organizer, he felt it was his responsibility to do so. He further said that he asked Kovalyov to follow the dress code rule. Kovalyov then mentioned that he had played wearing the same shorts not only in the previous rounds but also in previous World Cup in Baku. But Azmaiparashvili insisted that Kovalyov should follow the rules and change his attire.

Kovalyov's side of the story, however, was not yet heard. He was last seen checking out of his hotel, a couple of hours after the incident, and had refused to talk. But it wasn't long before he took to Facebook to explain why he had withdrawn. He stated that it was not because he was asked to change but because of how he was treated that he chose to drop out instead of doing something stupid.

In the post, he also mentioned that Azmaiparashvili had insulted him using the racial slur "gypsy".

With Kovalyov's revelation, a huge backlash against the European Chess Union (ECU) president ushered in. There were articles like the one on Greg Shahade's blog which he said he had written "out of rage for the injustice that was suffered by GM Anton Kovalyov." Further, Shahade appealed the top players in the world to band together and refuse to play until Azmaiparashvili was removed from his role as an organizer.

Besides this, the Chess Federation of Canada filed a formal complaint about Kovalyov's treatment by the organizers. Hal Bond, a member of the Federation's executives said, "Our player has definitely been wronged and our federation is very angry about it. I'm hoping that an apology will be forthcoming from the organizers."

Bond further complained that although there is a dress code, it is not very well written and some of the codes are vague.

With that being said, the Chess Federation of Canada will be seeking a diplomatic solution since some other prestigious events like the Olympiad, a team chess championship etc. will be conducted next year by the same organizers.

The Association of Chess Professionals (ACP) also stood in support of Anton Kovalyov and published a petition against his mistreatment at the World Cup. In their petition, the ACP board condemned the actions of Azmaiparashvili in his capacity as the organizer of the World Cup. The board also stated that bullying and threatening a player is unacceptable and that doing it right before the game is an even bigger sin.

They also detested the fact that Azmaiparashvili was both the organizer of the event as well as the chairman of the appeals committee, the only body which could correct the actions of arbiters and organizers. This, in their opinion, should not have happened. The board has blamed FIDE for letting this happen. But with that being said, the board also believes that the governing body of international chess will do nothing to remedy the situation.

