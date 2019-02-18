FIDE VP Nigel Short takes aim at AICF again

Chennai, Feb 18 (IANS) Global chess body FIDE's Vice-President and chess Grand Master (GM) Nigel Short targeted the All India Chess Federation (AICF) again by expressing disappointment at the disenfranchisement of the Maharashtra Chess Association and several others.

In a tweet, Short said: "Given the extraordinary work that the #Maharashtra Chess Association does - putting on tournaments and bringing in stars like @vishy64theking and @viditchess for coaching - it is disappointing that they (+ a further 16 state associations) have been disenfranchised by the AICF.

"The Maharashtra Chess Association organised several tournaments and the top winners were sponsored by it to attend the Champ Coach, a two day chess workshop held in Pune and addressed by former World Champion GM Viswanathan Anand and GM Vidit Gujrathi," GM Abhijit Kunte told IANS.

Last month, Short told IANS that warning bells toll about something being amiss if players are banned for playing chess and several state chess federations are de-recognised by AICF.

In a recent interaction with IANS, AICF President P.R. Venketrama Raja had refuted that 16 state associations were de-recognised. Raja said he does not want to react to the issues raised by Short.

"It is his views. We don't want to react. Our focus is on developing chess and chess players in India. The players are happy. The results of AICF's actions are positive with the emergence of Grand Masters and International Masters," Raja had said then.

According to Raja, the action take by the AICF is in the best interests of the game in India.

--IANS

vj/kk/bg