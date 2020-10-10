FICCI Fined Rs 20 Lakh by Delhi Pollution Control Committee For Violation of Environmental Regulations

New Delhi, October 10: The Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) was slapped with a fine of Rs 20 lakh by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) for violation of environmental regulations. The penalty was announced in an order issued by the anti-pollution body on Saturday. Delhi Air Pollution: 'Poor' Air Quality in National Capital to Deteriorate Further in 3 Days, Says SAFAR.



In the order, the DPCC cited its inspection of demolition activity undertaken by FICCI in Tansen Marg area of the national capital. After inspecting the project site on October 9, it was found that the norm to install anti-smog gun was not adhered to by the industrial body.

The DPCC had, on August 14, ordered FICCI to install anti-smog gun at the Tansen Project site before restarting the demolition activity. It had also sought a compliance report within seven days.

"No compliance report with respect to direction dated August 14 was received," the DPCC said in the statement issued today, adding that a fine of Rs 20 lakh should be deposited by FICCI in form a demand draft within 15 days.

With the onset of autumn, the air quality in Delhi begins deteriorating. Special measures are enacted annually by government of national capital territory, and the anti-pollution agencies, to prevent the air from deteriorating to unprecedented levels. The construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR are also regulated to check the concentration of PM2.5 particulates in the air.