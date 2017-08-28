Feyenoord, PSV continue winning start of Dutch football season

The Hague, Aug 28 (IANS) Reigning Dutch football champions Feyenoord and Philips Sport Verenigin (PSV) booked their third consecutive wins since the start of the 2017-2018 Eredivisie season here.

Feyenoord had no trouble with Willem II from Tilburg. Jens Toornstra (twice), Steven Berghuis, Tonny Vilhena and Jean-Paul Boetius handed the home team a 5-0 win in Rotterdam on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Also on Sunday Hirving Lozano and Jurgen Locadia led PSV to a 2-0 win over Roda JC Kerkrade. FC Utrecht dropped their first points at FC Groningen (2-1), while Vitesse suffered their first defeat at home to AZ on Saturday (2-1).

After the Europa League exit in the play-offs against Norwegian side Rosenborg on Thursday, Ajax recovered with a 2-0 win at VVV-Venlo on Sunday. Donny van de Beek broke the deadlock for Ajax and substitute David Neres produced the second goal.

Feyenoord and PSV now lead the Eredivisie table with the maximum of nine points from three matches, followed by PEC Zwolle (3-7) and Ajax, FC Utrecht, Vitesse, AZ and VVV-Venlo (all 6 points).

--IANS

