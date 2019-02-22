Few political parties are not standing with Centre for cheap politics: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson, Sambit Patra hit back at Congress for attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Pulwama terror attack. He opposed the politics on recent terror attacks which claimed life of about 40 CRPF personnel. He stated, "United Nations said that all the countries should stand with India. When the entire humanity is in our favour, it hurts when a political party is not standing with us for cheap politics." Condemning the tweets from Congress leaders he added, "Government announced that dams will be constructed. River will not flow to Pakistan; it will be diverted back to India. In spite of this, Manish Tiwari and Shashi Tharoor took to twitter to say things against India." Questioning the control system of Indian state, Congress has claimed that PM was unaware about Pulwama attack on February 14.