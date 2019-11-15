Few know that Savarkar started powerful social reform movements against untouchability: VP Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu released the book 'Savarkar- Echoes from a Forgotten Past' written by Dr Vikram Sampath in the national capital. While speaking about Veer Savarkar's personality, the Vice President said, "Very few in India know that Veer Savarkar started one of the most powerful social reform movements against untouchability in India. He built 'Patit Pavan Mandir' in the Ratnagiri district to allow entry to all Hindus, including dalits."