Festive Week Of Onam Leads to Massive Covid Surge, Kerala Records 3-Month High of 24k Cases

The week following Onam, Kerala recorded a spike in Covid cases to the tunes of 24,296. This is being touted as the highest number recorded in a period of last three months. The massive surge pushed the national count of fresh cases past the 37,000 mark again after 11 days.

India logged in 37,642 new cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day count since August 13. As per reports, the state of Kerala attributed to nearly 65 percent of the Covid tally. Notably, this comes a day after Kerala’s tally nearly equalled India’s Covid count when 24,733 cases were detected.

Tuesday’s count of 24,296 was the highest single-day tally of cases in the state since it recorded 28,798 on May 26. This spike in cases comes after days of relatively low testing and detections due to Onam.

On Onam day, Kerala reported 17,106 Covid-19 cases and 83 deaths as crowding was reported in markets from various parts of the state ahead of the festival. The state’s test positivity rate stood at 17.73 per cent. On Tuesday’s test positivity rate jumped to 18.04%, the highest in recent weeks.

Prior to the Onam festival, markets were seen full of people and violations of COVID-19 protocols were reported in many incidents.

“Out of those found infected today, 53 reached the state from outside while 16,136 contracted the disease from their contacts. The sources of infection of 838 are yet to be traced. Seventy-nine health workers are also among the infected,” health minister Veena George said in a release.

Kerala also registered the highest toll on Tuesday with 173 deaths. India’s death count rose to 480, the highest in five days, with Maharashtra recording 119.

Similarly, after the festive weekend of rakhi, Covid numbers recorded a spike in several other states. Maharashtra logged 4,355 new cases, up from 3,643 on Monday, while Karnataka posted 1,259.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here