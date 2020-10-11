Festive Season 2020: Delhi Bans Fairs, Rallies, Food-Stalls, Swings During Festival Celebrations Till October 31

New Delhi, October 11: Ahead of festivals such as Navratri and Durga Puja, the Delhi government on Sunday issued a set of guidelines, banning fairs, meals and food-stalls during celebrations. In its guidelines for festival celebrations amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said no permission will be given for jhoolas, rallies, exhibitions and processions. Festive Season 2020: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Warns People, Says ‘Never Forget to Wear Masks Above Nose During Festivals’.

"Fairs, meals, food-stalls, jhoolas, rallies, exhibitions and processions will not be permitted during festivals till October 31," said the guidelines. For organisation festival events, obtaining permission from concerned authorities in advance will be mandatory. The organisers have been asked to ensure separate entry and exit gates at events. All participants must practice social distancing and cover their faces.

Delhi Bans Fairs, Rallies, Food-Stalls, Swings During at Festival Events:

Fairs/Melas/Food-stalls (inside and outside the venues), Jhoolas/Rallies/Exhibitions/Processions will not be permitted during festivals till 31st October, 2020 in Delhi: Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Government of Delhi. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/5VesHAn9nH — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2020





Earlier today, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan requested people to not adhere to complacency during festival celebrations. Harsh Vardhan warned people to stay away from large congregations and diligently follow the Covid guidelines issued for precautions against the deadly viral disease. He also requested people to celebrate upcoming festivals at home, with their loved ones, instead of going out to fairs and pandals.

"No religion or God says that you have to celebrate in an ostentatious way; that you have to visit pandals and temples and mosques to pray," Vardhan stated while hosting his weekly webinar, Sunday Samvaad. Earlier this week, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued the standard operating procedures (SOP) on preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus during ensuing festivities.