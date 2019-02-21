Festival of India in Nepal begins in Birgunj

The month-long cultural festival of India commenced in Nepal with the performance of 'Journey of Gautam Buddha' by Sumit Roy group, organized by Indian consulate of India in Birgunj. The festival was organised at Hotel Vishwa. Present as the chief guest of the festival, chief Minister of Province No 2, Lal Babu Raut Gaddi, inaugurated the event. Deputy Consul, Ramesh Chaturvedi discussed Indo-Nepal's age old religious, cultural, social relations and literary exchanges with an aim to further boost it.