Ferrari Portofino debuts in India; priced at Rs 3.5 cr

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Italian luxury sports car manufacturer Ferrari on Friday launched the latest model of the two-seater convertible Portofino, priced at Rs 3.5 crore, in India.

According to the company, Portofino is capable of sprinting from zero to 100 km per hour in just 3.5 seconds.

"The Ferrari Portofino's all-new chassis features a significant weight saving over the California T it replaces," the company said in a statement.

"Thanks to the extensive use of modern production technologies, all the chassis and body-in-white components have been redesigned with a consequent reduction in weight despite an increase in torsional rigidity."

The convertible is powered by an eight-cylinder V configuration -- V8-90° -- turbo engine.

